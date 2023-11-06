Man Charged With Killing Woman In Alamo Mobile Home

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Alamo man has been ordered jailed without bond after being charged with the murder of a woman found inside a mobile home. 41-year-old Christopher Soto was arraigned on the charge following his release from the hospital where he’d been treated for undisclosed injuries.

Alamo police had responded to the Acacia RV Park near Business 83 and South Border Road on October 30th. Officers arrived to find a woman dead with lacerations to her neck, while paramedics were treating Soto for his injuries.

Police haven’t said if Soto’s injuries were self-inflicted, nor have they disclosed the relationship between Soto and the victim, 38-year-old Brittany Kay Ireland.