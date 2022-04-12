Man Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder Following Gun Violence At Rural Edinburg Bar

A man suspected of shooting two other men inside a bar in rural Edinburg has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

28-year-old Alexandro Cruz was arraigned on the two charges Tuesday afternoon stemming from the early Monday morning shooting at the Los Amigos bar. The arrest affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor says Cruz opened fire following an altercation in the bathroom of the bar. One man was killed, a second man was critically wounded.

Later the same morning, Cruz showed up at the hospital where authorities say he told them he was the gunman.