Man charged with murder in California shooting that killed 4

Officials work outside the scene of a shooting, Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Orange, Calif. The gunman who killed four people and wounded a fifth at an office complex knew all the victims either through business or personally, Southern California police said Thursday. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Officials work outside the scene of a shooting, Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Orange, Calif. The gunman who killed four people and wounded a fifth at an office complex knew all the victims either through business or personally, Southern California police said Thursday. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

(AP) — A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the attack at a Southern California office building that left four dead including a 9-year-old boy.

The Orange County district attorney’s office on Friday said 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez was charged with the attempted murder of two police officers after shooting at them when they reached the scene. Police say Gaxiola opened fire Wednesday at the office building in Orange and knew the adult victims, either personally or through business.

A specific motive for the attack is unclear. Gaxiola is expected to be arraigned Friday from the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.