Man Charged With Murder In Woman’s Death In Edinburg

A 61-year-old man was arraigned Friday afternoon for the murder of a 28-year-old woman. Rogelio Ramirez Cortez was formally charged with first-degree murder and ordered jailed on a $1 million bond.

Police had closed in on Cortez and a second man outside of a home in Alton on Thursday. Cortez was detained. The second suspect ran inside the home. Officers followed but found him dead in a bathroom where he had shot himself. Both men were being sought in the killing of 28-year-old Maritza Idette Zamora of Mission. She was found dead inside an apartment in Edinburg Wednesday afternoon.

An autopsy determined she died of blunt force trauma. Why Zamora was killed is not yet clear.