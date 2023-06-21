TEXAS

Man Charged With Murdering Family Claimed Son Killed Them

jsalinasBy 105 views
0

A Wise County man charged with murdering his wife and daughter initially claimed his young son killed them.

WFAA-TV reports Robert Morairity told investigators his ten-year-old son murdered 42-year-old Kimberly Kellam and the eleven-year-old girl. Morairity was arrested last week after a family member told officers he hadn’t heard from Kellam since last November.

Authorities said Morairity led them to their bodies and eventually confessed to the murders. The ten-year-old and another child are in the custody of Child Protective Services.

