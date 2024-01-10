TEXAS

Man Charged With Parents’ Murders

The son of a former Williamson County judge and his wife who were found dead of gunshot wounds is charged with capital murder.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call alerted them to a situation off County Road 317 late Monday. Deputies arrived and found two bodies inside a residence. Officials confirmed the deaths of 74-year-old former Williamson County District Judge Alfred “Burt” Carnes and his 74-year-old wife Susan Carnes on Tuesday.

Deputies say the couple’s 45-year-old son Seth Carnes was at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. He is currently held without bond.

