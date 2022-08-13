Man Charged With Sexual Abuse Dies After Drinking Mysterious Liquid In Court

A man charged with sexual assault in Texas is dead after chugging a bottle of mysterious liquid in court.

Edward Leclair was charged with five counts of child sexual assault by a Texas court on Thursday afternoon. After the first count was read and Leclair received a guilty verdict, he began drinking from a plastic water bottle filled with what appeared to be slightly cloudy liquid. His lawyer noticed Leclair’s hands were shaking as he drank most of the bottle, but assumed it was because of the verdict, and said he never saw his client put anything in the bottle.

Leclair was then sent to his cell to await sentencing where be began throwing up. Around an hour later, he was declared dead. The county medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.