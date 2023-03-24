Man Charged With Strangling Girlfriend To Death During Sex

A Channelview man is out on bond after his arrest last week for strangling his girlfriend during sex.

Harris County deputies responded after 2 a.m. Tuesday to a medical emergency on Ashland Boulevard near Woodforest. They found a 24-year-old woman who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jaaron Thomas, reportedly told deputies he had strangled the woman during sex for an experience known as erotic asphyxiation. Thomas is charged with manslaughter.