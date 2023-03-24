TEXAS

Man Charged With Strangling Girlfriend To Death During Sex

jsalinasBy 15 views
0

A Channelview man is out on bond after his arrest last week for strangling his girlfriend during sex.

Harris County deputies responded after 2 a.m. Tuesday to a medical emergency on Ashland Boulevard near Woodforest. They found a 24-year-old woman who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jaaron Thomas, reportedly told deputies he had strangled the woman during sex for an experience known as erotic asphyxiation. Thomas is charged with manslaughter.

Spike In Asian Migrants Seen At Texas Border

Previous article

Woman Sentenced For Defrauding Government Over Husband’s War Injuries

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS