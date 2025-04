A man who pleaded guilty to killing a Houston family of three is on his way to Texas Death Row. A Harris County jury sentenced Xavier Davis to death on Thursday for the capital murders of a couple and their six-year-old daughter in 2021.

The killings took place in the family’s apartment on Fondren Road in southwest Houston. The couple’s ten-year-old daughter was wounded, but she played dead and called 9-1-1 after the shooting.