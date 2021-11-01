Man Convicted Of Killing Texas Officer Found Dead In Cell

(AP) — Officials say a 33-year-old man sentenced to death in the 2012 fatal shooting of an Austin police officer at a Wal-Mart has been found dead in his cell.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said authorities are investigating the death of Brandon Daniel, who was found dead Saturday. Officials say foul play doesn’t appear to be the cause.

Daniel, a former software engineer, was convicted of capital murder in 2014 in the fatal shooting two years earlier of Officer Jaime Padron during a disturbance and shoplifting call.