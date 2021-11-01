TEXAS

Man Convicted Of Killing Texas Officer Found Dead In Cell

(AP) — Officials say a 33-year-old man sentenced to death in the 2012 fatal shooting of an Austin police officer at a Wal-Mart has been found dead in his cell.

FILE – Brandon Daniel is seen in court on Feb. 26, 2014, in Austin, Texas. Daniel, a 33-year-old man sentenced to death in the 2012 fatal shooting of Austin police officer Jaime Padron at a Wal-Mart has been found dead in his cell, officials said. (Ricardo B. Brazziell//Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said authorities are investigating the death of Brandon Daniel, who was found dead Saturday. Officials say foul play doesn’t appear to be the cause.

Daniel, a former software engineer, was convicted of capital murder in 2014 in the fatal shooting two years earlier of Officer Jaime Padron during a disturbance and shoplifting call.

 

