Man Dead, Suspect Sought In Fatal Texas Bar Shooting

(AP) – Authorities say one man is dead and a suspect is being sought in a fatal shooting at a southeastern Texas bar.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Shanahan’s Bar in Montgomery about 12:05 a.m. Saturday where 25-year-old Roland “Cody” Hutton of La Porte was found shot in the parking of the bar, about 45 miles north of Houston.

Deputy Steve Squier said in a news release that Hutton died after being taken to a hospital. Squier said the suspect, who was not identified was last seen leaving the parking lot in a pickup truck.