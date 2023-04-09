TEXAS

Man Declared Innocent In Slaying Now Arrested In Another

This image provided by the Houston Police Department shows Lydell Grant, a Houston man declared innocent in 2021 after being convicted in a fatal stabbing and serving seven years in prison. Grant has been charged with murder in the shooting a fellow motorist, police said. Grant is accused of killing Edwin Arevalo, 33, following a minor traffic collision Thursday, April 6, 2023, Houston police said. Police said Grant got out of his vehicle, shot Arvelo and then fled the scene. (Houston Police Department via AP)

(AP) — Police say a Houston man declared innocent in 2021 after being convicted in a fatal stabbing and serving seven years in prison has been charged with murder.

Houston police say 46-year-old Lydell Grant is accused of killing 33-year-old Edwin Arevalo following a minor traffic collision Thursday night. Police said Grant got out of his vehicle, shot Arevalo and then fled.

Police said Grant was the taken into custody Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He remained jailed Sunday on $1 million bond. His attorney could not immediately be reached on Sunday.

