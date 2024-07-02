TEXAS

Man Dies After Hiking In Grand Canyon During Extreme Heat

jsalinasBy 129 views
0
File photo

A 69-year-old Austin man is dead after he collapsed while hiking on a trail in the Grand Canyon this past weekend.

National Park Service officials say the man, identified as Scott Sims, an adjunct real estate professor from Austin Community College, died after losing consciousness in extreme temperatures at the park.

Park officials say paramedics attempted CPR but Sims was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday. His death is under investigation by the park staff and the Coconino County medical examiner.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett Becomes First Democrat In Congress To Call For Biden’s Withdrawal From 2024 Race

Previous article

Children’s Medical Center Sees Spike In Walking Pneumonia Cases

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS