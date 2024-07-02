Man Dies After Hiking In Grand Canyon During Extreme Heat

A 69-year-old Austin man is dead after he collapsed while hiking on a trail in the Grand Canyon this past weekend.

National Park Service officials say the man, identified as Scott Sims, an adjunct real estate professor from Austin Community College, died after losing consciousness in extreme temperatures at the park.

Park officials say paramedics attempted CPR but Sims was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday. His death is under investigation by the park staff and the Coconino County medical examiner.