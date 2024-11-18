Man Dies After Rear-Ending Amazon 18-Wheeler On Houston Freeway

Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened when a man rear-ended an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler on the south side of Houston.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the crash site on Highway 288 between Almeda Genoa and the South Belt. Witnesses say a Corvette was speeding when it hit the big rig and a median.

The car caught fire and the driver died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered whiplash injuries, but she’s expected to recover.