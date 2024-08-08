Man Dies In Custody Of San Marcos Police

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man after he was taken into custody by the San Marcos Police Department late Tuesday.

City officials say local police received numerous 911 calls about a man yelling and throwing objects near a barrier on the southbound side of Interstate 35 near Posey at about 7 p.m. Police found 43-year-old Dennis Thornton of Leander and tried to take him into custody, but he refused instructions to comply. Officers say they used a Taser to subdue and handcuff Thornton, who was then placed in a wrap restraint.

Officers saw that Thornton was experiencing a medical emergency and he was transported in a patrol vehicle to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital where he died about an hour later. San Marcos Police’s Criminal Investigations Division and its Office of Professional Conduct will investigate separately.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.