Man Dies In Downtown McAllen Bar Fight

McAllen police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a downtown bar early this morning.

Officers responding to a report of an assault found the man unresponsive on the floor of the establishment. He was rushed to McAllen Medical Center where he died about an hour later.

Witnesses told police the man, 24-year-old Juan Elias, had been fighting with other people in the bar and that several of them were holding him down when he fell unconscious. An autopsy has been ordered.