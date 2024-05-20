Man Dies Of Gunshot Wounds

The death of an Austin man found with gunshot wounds is under investigation today. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded before 4 a.m. for a welfare call at Amarillo Avenue, where they found a man with gunshot wounds who was unresponsive in the street.

Austin-Travis County EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the man later died. Deputies say no on is in custody but detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident should contact police.