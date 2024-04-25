Man Dies Of Injuries From Eight-Vehicle Road Rage Crash

A 42-year-old man is dead after he was critically injured in a road rage accident in San Antonio on Wednesday. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Richard Mumford.

Deputies says the accident began at about 8 a.m. with a road rage confrontation between the drivers of a speeding SUV and a San Antonio school bus along the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 West near Interstate 35 and Nogalitos Street.

The SUV collided with the bus causing a chain reaction that created an eight-vehicle pileup with traffic backed up for hours. No children were on the bus which was en route to the West Center to pick up passengers. Mumford was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Two others were also injured. The investigation is ongoing.