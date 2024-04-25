TEXAS

Man Dies Of Injuries From Eight-Vehicle Road Rage Crash

jsalinasBy 148 views
0

A 42-year-old man is dead after he was critically injured in a road rage accident in San Antonio on Wednesday.  The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Richard Mumford.

Deputies says the accident began at about 8 a.m. with a road rage confrontation between the drivers of a speeding SUV and a San Antonio school bus along the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 West near Interstate 35 and Nogalitos Street.

The SUV collided with the bus causing a chain reaction that created an eight-vehicle pileup with traffic backed up for hours. No children were on the bus which was en route to the West Center to pick up passengers. Mumford was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Two others were also injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Alamo Couple Sentenced For Smuggling, Selling Endangered Wildlife

Previous article

USDA Mandates Dairy Cow Testing For Bird Flu

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS