Man Dies While Being Booked Into Bexar County Jail

An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was being booked into the Bexar County Jail on Sunday night.

Balcones Heights police arrested 37-year-old Emmanuel Mora and took him to the jail, where he fought deputies who tried to search him and put him in handcuffs. Mora later became unresponsive, and EMS pronounced him dead after lifesaving measures failed.

The sheriff’s office says Mora apparently suffered a medical episode, but the medical examiner will determine his exact cause of death.