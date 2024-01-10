Man Faces Capital Murder Charge

A man is charged with capital murder for allegedly choking his pregnant wife to death on Christmas. McKinney police say 33-year-old Nasib Ahsan was arrested without incident and booked into Collin County jail on Dec. 26th. His bond is set at one million dollars.

Police say they responded on Dec. 25th to an apartment on Collin McKinney Parkway for a welfare check for Ahsan’s wife Nawreen Tuli.

An autopsy later showed Tuli was two months pregnant at the time of her death. Ahsan was previously charged with assaulting his wife on November 28th but was out on bond on Christmas.