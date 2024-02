A jailed McKinney man accused in the death of his nine-year-old son is dead. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office says Ponnazhakan Subramanian was pronounced dead at a McKinney hospital on January 20th. He was receiving treatment after he was found hanging in his jail cell last December.

Subramanian was facing trial for the stabbing death of his child in January 2023. His trial for capital murder was scheduled to begin this month.