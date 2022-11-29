Man Found Dead In Brownsville Police Jail Cell

Brownsville police are working to learn how a man died while in their custody early Tuesday morning. 28-year-old Edgar Hernandez was found unresponsive in a police department jail cell at about 2:30 a.m.

Investigator Martin Sandoval says Hernandez had been taken into custody Monday for public intoxication, adding that no force was used during the arrest. It’s not clear how long Hernandez had been behind bars before he was found unresponsive. Sandoval said there were no obvious signs of trauma or suicide.