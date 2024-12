A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of the capital murder of a six-year-old girl. James Garcia was also found guilty of murder yesterday in Edinburg and will be sentenced on that charge at a later date.

Garcia was found guilty of participating in a drive-by shooting in Mission in 2021 that killed six-year-old Yvonne Adele Medeles. Two other men have pleaded guilty in the case, while another is still awaiting trial.