Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Roma police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a man pulled from the Rio Grande this week. The man’s body was spotted Monday.

Police don’t yet know who he is and aren’t saying how he died. Police describe him as about 5-foot-7 and weighing 230 pounds, and say he had a beard. He was wearing a black, yellow, and blue striped shirt, blue jeans, and a John Deere belt. Police are urging anyone who knows the individual to call them at 849-2231.