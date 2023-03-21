Man Gets 4 Years For Attacking Police At Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

A Virginia man who assaulted police with a stolen baton and used a flashing strobe light to disorient officers trying to defend the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Geoffrey Sills was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of Congress and robbery. He has already served a year and a half behind bars since his June 2021 arrest.

Prosecutors say Sills threw several pole-like objects at police, stole a police baton from an officer and used that baton to repeatedly strike officers. His lawyer said he didn’t come to Washington on Jan. 6 with any intention to commit violence.