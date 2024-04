A Fort Worth man is on his way to Texas death row for strangling his girlfriend and her ten-year-old daughter in 2018.

Tarrant County jurors sentenced Paige Lawyer to death on Wednesday. Prosecutors say Lawyer killed 30-year-old O’Tishae Womack and her daughter Ka’Myria Womack inside their apartment on Shady Lane Drive.

The girl was reportedly raped as well. Lawyer reportedly confessed to his uncle before his arrest in Tennessee.