Man Gets Life For Secretly Recording Women

A North Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison after admitting to recording woman as they undressed.

Authorities say Darius Bradford secretly video-taped at least 23 different females including the 15-year-old daughter of an ex-girlfriend. The videos were from local stores and apartment complexes in Plano.

Investigators say Bradford would secretly place his phone in a position that would catch a woman undressing — or put it at an angle so it could record up a woman’s skirt or dress.

Police say Bradford was previously arrested in 2008 and 2010 in Dallas County for invasive visual recording at a Ross department store and at the Galleria.