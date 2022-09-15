Man Gets Life In Prison Without Parole For Killing Cop

FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail on Dec. 4, 2021, shows Jamie Jaramillo. Jaramillo was sentenced automatically to life in prison without parole after a jury convicted him of capital murder Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in the 2021 shooting death of Dallas-area Police Officer Richard Houston. (Dallas County Jail via AP, File)

(AP) — A man has drawn an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole after a jury convicted him of capital murder in the shooting death of a Dallas-area police officer.

The Dallas County jury deliberated a little over an hour Wednesday before finding Jaime Jaramillo guilty in the shooting death last Dec. 3 of Officer Richard Houston.

A police affidavit said Houston was shot while answering a domestic disturbance report involving Jaramillo in a Mesquite supermarket parking lot. When Houston went to talk to Jaramillo, authorities say, Jaramillo shot Houston and then himself. Jaramillo was hospitalized for a week but recovered from his wound.