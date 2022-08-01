Man Going On Trial In Texas In 2008 Slaying Of 2 Daughters

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Irving (Texas) Police Department shows Yaser Abdel Said. Said, who evaded arrest for over 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teen daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel is set to go on trial this week. (Irving Police Dept. via AP, File)

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Irving (Texas) Police Department shows Yaser Abdel Said. Said, who evaded arrest for over 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teen daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel is set to go on trial this week. (Irving Police Dept. via AP, File)

(AP) — A man who evaded arrest for over 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teen daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel is set to go on trial this week.

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the capital murder trial of 65-year-old Yaser Said. He is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008.

The sisters had been shot multiple times in the taxi parked near a hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving. Sarah Said managed to call 911 using a cellphone, telling the operator that her father shot her and that she was dying. Yaser Said has denied killing his daughters.