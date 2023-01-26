Man Heading To Prison For Woman’s Killing Outside Rural Mission Drive-Thru

A 35-year sentence has been leveled against a Pharr man for killing a woman outside a rural drive-thru store north of Mission. The punishment was handed down against 21-year-old Juan Jose Trevino Thursday, a day after he was convicted of murder.

The incident dates back to October 29th 2021 when Trevino drove to the El Paraiso drive-thru along La Homa Road near 7 Mile Line. Trevino got into an argument with his girlfriend who worked there, he eventually drove away, but fired several gunshots at the store as he did. A bullet struck 19-year-old Wendy Acosta Escobedo in the head, leaving her in critical condition. Escobedo died 10 days later.