Man Held On Arson Charges After Texas Courthouse Fire

This Feb. 5, 2021, photo provided by the McClennan County Sheriff's Office in Waco, Texas, shows Nicholas Miller. Authorities say that Miller, the suspect in a fire that destroyed all but the outer rock walls of a 111-year-old Texas courthouse, is being held on arson charges. (McClennan County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say the suspect in a fire that destroyed all but the outer rock walls of a 111-year-old Texas courthouse is being held on arson charges. Nicholas Miller, who remained jailed Tuesday, was arrested Friday morning after leading authorities on a chase.

The fire started Thursday night at the Mason County Courthouse, and an official said the person suspected in the courthouse fire was also suspected of setting another blaze at a home.

Miller is currently held in the McLennan County jail on two counts of arson, burglary of a building, unlawful possession of a firearm and evading arrest.

