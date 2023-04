Houston Airport System officials are investigating after a naked man was found near a tarmac at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Saturday night.

Employees found the man at about 9:15 p.m. near a ramp at Terminal E. He was reportedly off-and-on unconscious and was taken to the Kingwood Medical Center.

Airport officials say the man was in a restricted area but he’s not an employee. So far his name hasn’t been released.