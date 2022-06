A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Raymondville is jailed in Willacy County after being captured in Matamoros.

33-year-old Rolando Chavarria was taken into custody in Matamoros Sunday and turned over to authorities in the U.S. at the Gateway International Bridge.

Police say Chavarria had been sought for what they’re calling a deadly domestic shooting at a home on East Main Avenue. Police have not yet said who was killed nor when the shooting occurred.