Man In Custody For Shooting Mother Of His Kids

Plano police say one man is in custody and a woman is hospitalized in stable condition after a family dispute turned violent.

Investigators say the woman entered a business around 10:30 last night, saying she had been shot and the man responsible had driven off with their three children inside their car. After a massive manhunt, the man was found about an hour later, with all three kids okay. Twenty-nine year old Timothy Young was taken into custody and is facing at least one charge of aggravated assault.

Investigators say the family is homeless and was living in their car. They do not appear to have any ties to the Plano area.