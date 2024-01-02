Man In Freeway Police Standoff Formally Charged

The man police say is responsible for an hours-long standoff on a Houston freeway last week has now been formally charged.

Forty-two year old Trinidad Cutshall is charged with felony evading. Police say Cutshall refused to pull his big rig over when police tried to stop him last Wednesday. After spikes were used to disable the truck, Cutshall still refused to leave the vehicle.

A SWAT team eventually used a motorized battering ram to breach the cab and take him into custody. The truck’s trailer was empty. Police indicate it appeared Cutshall had some sort of impairment at the time of the incident.