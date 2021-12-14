TEXAS

Man Indicted After 3 Bodies Found In Burning Texas Dumpster

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg. On Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, a grand jury in Fort Worth, Texas, returned a capital murder indictment against Thornburg, who authorities said confessed to killing five people, including three whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster earlier in the year. ( Fort Worth Police Department via AP, File)

(AP) — A grand jury in Texas has returned a capital murder indictment against a man authorities have said confessed to killing five people, including three whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster earlier this year.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office says Jason Thornburg was indicted Monday on a charge of capital murder in the deaths of David Lueras, Lauren Phillips and Maricruz Mathis. Their bodies were discovered in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth in September.

According to his arrest warrant, in addition to confessing to their kllings, he also confessed to earlier killing his roommate and girlfriend.

 

