Man Indicted In Murder Case

A Houston man has been indicted in connection to the 2022 shooting death of nine-year-old Arlene Alvarez. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Tony Earls Jr., was indicted Tuesday but was not yet in custody.

Investigators say Earls was at the Chase Bank in Gulfgate when he was robbed at gunpoint early on February 14th. When the robber started to take off, Earls used his own handgun to fire at the suspect. Earls fired several gunshots into a passing truck in which the nine-year-old girl was a passenger. She was hit and died of her injuries.

Earls was charged initially with aggravated assault in connection with the girl’s death. However, a grand jury chose not to indict him in July of 2022. Harris County officials say they decided to re-examine the case.