Man Is Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

A man who police say killed his wife is dead following an officer-involved shooting outside a San Antonio sandwich shop Tuesday.

Police say a welfare check led to the discovery of a 33-year-old woman who was found dead of a gunshot wound at a residence near Southwest Loop 410 earlier in the day. A man believed to be her husband had left the scene in her vehicle, driving to a nearby Subway restaurant. Officers waited in the parking lot for the man to exit the shop. As he came out, he opened fire on police who shot back, hitting the man several times. He died at the scene.

Police have released no names of either person pending notification of family. The shooting is under investigation.