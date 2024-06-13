Man Is Dead Of Electrocution At Mexican Resort

Mexican authorities say an El Paso man is dead of electrocution after he got into a jacuzzi at a resort in Sonora. The General Prosecutor’s Office of Justice of the State of Sonora says the man is identified as Jorge Guillen. Also injured in the incident was Lizette Zambrano, also of El Paso.

Family members say she is in critical condition. Both were staying at a private condominium in Puerto Penasco when they went into the jacuzzi at around 8:30 p.m. Investigators are trying to identify the source of the electrical discharge that led to the man’s death.