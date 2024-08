The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting in Forney over the weekend. Investigators say a Crandall police officer and a Kaufman County deputy both responded around 3 a.m. Saturday to an Exxon station on FM 741 near I-20.

A armed suspect in confrontation with police outside the station was shot and died at the scene. The officers sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and were transported to a Dallas hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.