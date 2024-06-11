Man Is Found Dead In Submerged SUV

More is known about a 50-year-old man who was found dead in a submerged SUV in Montgomery County on Sunday.

Police say the body of Kristopher Lacy was recovered from the cab of a truck that went into the water after crashing along Honea Egypt Road. The body was there for days before a bicyclist alerted authorities to the SUV. When authorities got to the scene, they saw the partially submerged vehicle on its side, but the presence of alligators near the vehicle delayed recovery efforts.

Investigators say Lacy may have lost control of the truck as it approached a bridge over Lake Creek. The body was taken to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.