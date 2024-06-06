TEXAS

Man Is In Custody For Bizarre Fatal Stabbing Incident

A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed two motorists traveling in North Harris County yesterday, killing a man and injuring a woman.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the attack was random as the man stood in the middle of the highway holding a stuffed animal and a seven-inch kitchen knife. He flagged down a woman who was stabbed in the torso but she managed to drive away and is expected to recover. He then flagged down a man, stabbing him multiple times.

Deputies say the victim drove off, returning to his home where he later died. Authorities have not released any additional information as the investigation is proceeding.

