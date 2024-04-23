TEXAS

Man Is Named Who Shot Police Officer

Corpus Christi police have identified the 26-year-old man who shot and critically injured a department officer last Saturday.

During a line of duty investigation connected to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Burnham Drive, Officer Kyler Hicks came to the door and was shot by Colton Foster. A second officer on the scene fired back at Foster who was hit and died at the scene.

Hicks, who is a father of four, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other responding officers involved in the shootout are on administrative leave.

