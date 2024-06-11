Man Is Sentenced to Life In Prison For Sexual Abuse Of Child

A 38-year-old Dripping Springs man will spend life in prison after he was sentenced on May 30th in 207th District Court in Hays County. Andrew Alan Brown was found guilty of the continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years old earlier this year. Brown was known to the local community as a real estate agent and also as a cheer coach to young children.

Investigators say he abused an eight-year-old who was the child of a family friend for more than a year. Brown was released on bond before the trial, but that bond was revoked following his conviction and he was taken into custody.