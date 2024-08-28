Man Is Shot Dead During ATF Arrest Warrant Operation

Residents of a San Antonio neighborhood want more answers following a fatal shooting early Tuesday of a 22-year-old man by federal agents. People living at the Merida apartments say they first learned of the presence of ATF agents when they heard gunshots and other loud noises.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the man was shot about 6 a.m. during an execution of a knock and announce federal arrest warrant on the city’s Northeast Side. Agents say the man who died had pointed a firearm at agents who responded with gunfire. The name of the man has not been released.