Man Jailed After Arraignment In Drunk Driving Wreck That Killed Mission Mother

Bonds totaling more than $1.7 million are keeping a suspected killer drunk driver behind bars. 43-year-old Jose Martin Vela was arraigned on numerous charges Friday including intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault, and three counts of causing an accident resulting in bodily injury.

The charges stem from a 2-vehicle crash early the morning of last Monday January 16th that killed 37-year-old Irene Trevino, critically injured her husband Oscar, and seriously injured two of their teenage children. They were in a Ford Explorer when it was broadsided by a GMC Yukon driven by Vela that had sped through a red light at Mayberry Road and Griffin Parkway.

The McAllen Monitor reports Vela was speeding away from the home of his ex-wife’s boyfriend where he had rammed his SUV into the boyfriend’s vehicle.