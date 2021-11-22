Man Jailed Following September Crash That Left San Juan Man Critically Hurt

Authorities have arrested a man who’d been sought since a vehicle crash left a San Juan man with severe brain trauma two months ago. 21-year-old Samuel Martinez was being chased by Mission police the night of September 21st when he plowed his pickup truck into a sedan being driven by 19-year-old Enrique Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who was delivering for Door Dash, suffered critical head injuries. Martinez fled to Mexico.

Authorities haven’t revealed how they tracked Martinez down or where he was apprehended, but he’s now in the Hidalgo County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, causing an injury accident, and evading arrest.