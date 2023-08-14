Man Jailed In Sunday Shooting Death Outside San Benito

tory by TIM SULLIVAN

A Cameron County man is jailed and facing a charge of murder in the shooting death of another man on a rural property east of San Benito.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the property in the community of Green Valley Farms Sunday, found a man who’d been shot in the face, and after a short investigation arrested the property owner, Pedro Rodriguez. Killed was 52-year-old Raul Gonzalez.

Authorities haven’t said if the two men knew each other nor what prompted the deadly gun violence.