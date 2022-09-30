LOCALTRENDING

Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Weslaco

jsalinasBy 866 views
0

A suspected drunk driver is facing an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a 2-vehicle wreck in Weslaco that killed another driver late Thursday night.

Weslaco police say the victim, coming out of a restaurant, was turning north onto South International Boulevard when a Ford F-150 pickup truck heading south smashed into his Ford Focus. The man was killed instantly. The pickup driver, 25-year-old Clayton Wayne Neuhaus, kept on driving until he crashed into an unidentified object.

Police say Neuhaus failed a roadside sobriety test and was arrested for intoxicated manslaughter. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.

House OKs Bill To Avert Government Shutdown, Aid Ukraine

Previous article

Hurricane Ian Death Toll Expected To Increase In FL

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL