Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver Over Holiday Weekend

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Drunken driving is suspected of causing at least one death during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The victim was walking along North Alamo Road near Wisconsin Road north of Alamo when he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The driver kept on going but DPS troopers spotted a GMC Sierra with damage to and blood on the front driver’s side of the pickup truck about a mile north of the scene.

The driver, 40-year-old Juan Antonio Perez of Pharr, failed a roadside sobriety test and Perez was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter. The name of the man killed hasn’t been released.